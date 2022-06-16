Hops Blanked 4-0 in Spokane

SPOKANE, WASH. --- Spokane right-hander Tony Locey again dominated the Hops, tossing six no-hit innings against Hillsboro for the second time this season. Though the Hops (26-31) would collect three hits against the Indians' bullpen, Hillsboro lost 4-0. It was the club's tenth consecutive defeat, and the 11th time this season Hillsboro has been shut out.

Hops starter Kenny Hernandez issued a walk and gave up three singles in the first inning, but only one run scored. Spokane shortstop Julio Carreras banged a bases-loaded single into left field to bring home the game's first run, but on the same play, Hops left fielder Caleb Roberts threw the Indians' Drew Romo out at the plate to keep the score 1-0.

Spokane added an unearned run off Hernandez in the fourth on two singles and a Hops error. The loss spoiled a solid outing by Hernandez, who allowed eight hits over six innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Spokane added an unearned run in the seventh off Hops reliever Julio Frias, and another run in the eighth off Dillon Larsen.

Hillsboro's first hit came with one out in the eighth inning from third baseman Elvis Peralta, playing in just his second game as a Hop. The former Oakland Athletics' farmhand pulled a ground ball into right field off Spokane reliever Luke Taggart, but the Hops couldn't get him home.

Hillsboro had two more hits in the ninth inning off Boby Johnson --- a booming double to center by A.J. Vukovich, and a single by Adrian Del Castillo --- but Johnson would get a strikeout and a line-out to end the game.

Second-place Spokane picked up a game on first-place Eugene, which lost in 10 innings at Vancouver. The Indians (30-27) trail the Emeralds by 3Â½ games with seven games remaining in the first-half playoff chase.

The third game of the six-game series will be Thursday night at 6:35. Airtime from Avista Stadium will be at 6:20PM on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com

