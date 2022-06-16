Andy Thomas Leads AquaSox to 9th Straight Win

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The AquaSox came into Wednesday's game looking to make history. Riding an eight-game win streak, they knew they could do something the franchise had never done before - make it nine. The offense fired up early as Spencer Packard lead off with a sharp single. A couple batters later Alberto Rodriguez walked, bringing up Andy Thomas with two on and one out. Thomas came through with the clutch RBI single, and advanced to second on a defensive miscue.

Dariel Gomez followed with another RBI single to make it a 2-0 game after one inning. Gomez is now hitting .289 in the month of June with nine runs batted in.

Things looked good for Everett until the top of the second when a comeback-liner nailed starter Bryce Miller in the forearm. He finished the inning but was then lifted as a precaution. Miller's final line was 2 innings pitched, two hits, no runs, no walks and one strikeout. His ERA with Everett lowered to 1.77.

Thomas provided the boom again for Everett, hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, extending the AquaSox lead to 4-2. For Thomas, it was his sixth home run of the year.

The AquaSox would nab one more run in the bottom of the eighth as Mike Salvatore hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Justin Lavey from second base, extending the AquaSox lead to 5-2.

After Miller was pulled, Everett's bullpen came to the rescue. Relievers Jarod Bayless, Peyton Alford, Matt Willrodt, and Leon Hunter Jr combined for seven innings of relief, allowing just two runs, three hits and striking out six along the way.

Alford, making his AquaSox season debut collected his first win of the season. While Willrodt collected his second hold of the year and Hunter his fourth save.

Nine games under .500 on June 4th, Everett evened their record at 29-29 with the win and are just 1.5 games back of second place Spokane.

