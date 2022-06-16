Pitched Battle Ends on Walk-Off Error in Extras

June 16, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Entering Wednesday, the Vancouver Canadians found themselves four games under .500 - their lowest mark of the season - and a distant 7.5 games behind the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) with 10 games left to play in the first half. Once the dust settled on a 9-8 walk-off win in extra innings, they were still a sub-.500 team (for now) and barring a miracle not seen since the second coming will likely finish somewhere in the middle of the six-team pack to close the first 66-game stretch of the season.

But should first-year skipper Brent Lavallee's club find themselves in a postseason series against the near-lock first half champs who they're squaring off with this week, Wednesday's game at Nat Bailey Stadium could be a blueprint for how to beat the defending league champs.

The C's found themselves in an early 4-0 hole in the top of the first after Carter Aldrete tagged #22 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas for a two-out grand slam, but Vancouver rallied in the bottom of the inning with a pair of walks to set the table for Addison Barger. The Everett, WA native clubbed his team- and league-best eleventh homer of the season to bring the Canadians within a run.

Dallas gave up another homer in the third (this time a solo shot) that had the Emeralds up by a pair, but three runs in the home half put the C's in front. Davis Schneider extended his hitting streak to eight games with a lead-off single, Trevor Schwecke doubled to put two men in scoring position and an error brought home Schneider. After a wild pitch put runners at second and third with two outs, Mack Mueller singled home two to make it 6-5 Canadians.

Dallas settled in and worked his longest outing since his professional debut on April 13. The right-hander went five innings, scattered seven hits, allowed five runs - all via long ball - walked three and struck out five.

He was in line to get the win until Eugene rallied to tie it in the ninth. After Schwecke singled home an insurance run in the seventh to put the C's in front 7-5, Jol Concepcion (BS, 3) set down the side in order in the eighth then got the first man in the ninth before a one-out walk to the number nine batter opened the door for the first-place Ems. Ghordy Santos followed with a single before #3 Giants prospect Luis Matos doubled to dead center to score the tying runs, though Matos was thrown out at third trying to leg out a triple.

That moment proved to be a big one. Instead of the go-ahead run at third with one out, Eugene's next hitter went quietly with the bases empty to end the inning with the score even at seven runs apiece.

Eugene got a run on the first swing of the tenth when a single to right field and an error scored the placed runner from second, but Garrett Farmer (W, 1-0) got a fly ball out, intentionally walked a batter to put men at first and second then induced an inning-ending double play to keep it 8-7 Emeralds.

In the home half, Schwecke notched his third hit of the night to put men on the corners with no outs before Miguel Hiraldo singled home the tying run. Andres Sosa executed a perfect sacrifice bunt to move the winning run to third but the Ems countered by intentionally walking Mueller to load the bases. Up stepped Hugo Cardona, who worked the count to 2-1 before grounding one to the shortstop. The throw came home but it pulled the catcher of the plate to allow the winning run to score in Vancouver's fifth walk-off win of the season.

Sean Wymer (H, 1) and Ryan Boyer (H, 2) both worked scoreless innings of relief after Dallas' departure. The former is making his way back to full strength as part of a rehab assignment while the latter was activated off the Injured List prior to today's game.

Schwecke's three hits paced the offense, the only C's hitter with multiple knocks. Barger (3) and Mueller (2) both finished with multi-RBI showings. Four different starters scored twice, the first time that's happened for the Canadians this year.

The seven-game, six-day series continues tomorrow night as part of Throwback Thursday and Dog Day of Summer, presented by Pet Food N' More. #19 Blue Jays prospect Yosver Zulueta toes the slab for the C's opposite #11 Giants prospect Ryan Murphy. Coverage begins with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.