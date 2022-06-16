Emeralds Can't Finish Strong in Extras against Vancouver

June 16, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emeralds' fall short in extra innings against the Vancouver Canadians 9-8.

Right out of the gate, the Emeralds were able to put four runs on the board with a grand slam by 1B Carter Aldrete in the first 4-0.

But in the bottom of the first, the Canadians were able to make it into a one-run deficit on a three-run home run by SS Addison Barger 4-3.

In the third, Emeralds' 3B Casey Schmitt added another run of a lead with a solo home run to make it 5-3.

Vancouver was able to reverse the score in the bottom of the third on an error by SS Ghordy Santos and a two RBI single by RF Mack Mueller 6-5.

To add more to their lead, 3B Trevor Schwecke added another run on the board with an RBI single 7-5.

Emeralds' CF Luis Matos evened up the score in the ninth inning with a two RBI double to take it to extras 7-7.

In the tenth inning, an RBI single by Schmitt breaks the tie to cash in 1B Pat Bailey 8-7.

The Canadians finished the job with an RBI single by 2B Miguel Hiraldo and a fielder's choice by LF Hugo Cardona to win it 9-8.

Tomorrow they will look to break the series tie with RHP Ryan Murphy on the mound against RHP Yosver Zulueta. First pitch at 7:05, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.