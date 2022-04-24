Hops' Bats Come Alive in Series Finale Win vs. Indians

April 24, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - Hillsboro came into the game looking to avoid losing five of six vs Spokane on the first road trip of 2022. 15 hits and 11 runs later, that's exactly what they did, beating the Indians 11-9. All nine hitters in the Hops' order recorded at least one hit. The six through nine-hole hitters in the Hillsboro lineup (Ramses Malave, Axel Andueza, Jose Curpa and Leodany Perez), combined for nine hits in 16 at-bats, with eight runs scored and three RBI's. During the fifth through ninth innings, they reached base in 13 consecutive plate appearances. Cam Coursey was two-for-four on Sunday, with four RBI's.

Caleb Roberts got the scoring going in the first inning, hitting a two-run home run to right field, the Hops eighth homer of the series.

Luke Albright was great through three innings but ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth, as the Indians put up a five spot. Two home runs in the inning, one by Colin Simpson and one by Roniker Palma, gave the Indians a 5-2 lead after five.

The scoring was just getting started, as there were runs in the next five half-innings. Hillsboro came back in the fifth, with a four-run inning. The first three hitters reached base on hits, including an RBI double from Perez. Coursey had a sac fly, a fielder's choice RBI for Roberts and Danny Oriente hit an RBI single to give Hillsboro a 6-5 lead.

Spokane came right back in the home half of the inning, with two runs on a Drew Romo homer to once again take the lead.

Hillsboro got two more in the sixth, on an RBI double from Andueza and an RBI single by Perez. It was 8-7 Hops.

The Indians tied things up in the bottom of the sixth, on an RBI single by Ben Sems.

The Hops broke the game open in the seventh, as the first four hitters reached base. With a run already coming across in the inning, Coursey stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. He hit it right over the head of second baseman, Eddy Diaz, giving the Hops an 11-8 lead.

Spokane would get just one more run in the eighth, as Austin Pope came on in the ninth to get the final three outs, recording the save in a 11-9 Hillsboro win.

Hillsboro (7-8) will be back in action on Tuesday, starting a six-game series at Ron Tonkin field with the Vancouver Canadians. The pre-game show will be on air at 6:20, with first pitch at 6:35. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call on Rip City Radio 620.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.