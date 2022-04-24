Frogs Fall in Series Finale

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Dariel Gomez at bat for the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox came into Sunday's game looking to win three in a row for the first time this season after a 5-1 win on Saturday however, the Dust Devils had other plans. Tri-City scored two runs in the top of the first to begin the game as designated hitter Jordyn Adams opened the scoring with a single and shortstop Osmy Gregorio added on with a single of his own. From there, it was all Dust Devils as they scored two in the second, six in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, and four in the ninth. Altogether, Tri-City batted around for 18 runs and 22 hits.

Despite only putting up two runs on the board, Everett's offense was very much alive as they collected ten hits along the way including a double by shortstop Noelvi Marte and the first professional home run for second baseman Cole Barr.

Alberto Rodriguez, Spencer Packard and Barr each had two hits in the game. Rodriguez has a six-game on-base streak and a three-game hit streak.

Relievers Brendan McGuigan, Luis Curvelo, and Mike Mokma combined for three innings of one-hit, no-run ball as they struck out four along the way. Mokma drops his season-earned run average to 1.23 in 7.1 innings pitched. He has a total of eight strikeouts in the 7.1 innings pitched.

The AquaSox will be back at Funko Field on Tuesday the 26th as they open a six-game series against the Spokane Indians. Isaiah Campbell will start game one on Tuesday with a 1:05 PM first pitch. Campbell carries a 1.20 earned run average into his fourth start of the season, coming off of a five-inning performance against Tri-City where he allowed just one run and struck out five.

