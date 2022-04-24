C's Falter Late, Drop Series with Eugene

VANCOUVER, BC - Five unanswered runs spoiled the first A&W Family Fun Sunday at Nat Bailey Stadium, as the Vancouver Canadians fell 8-4 to the Eugene Emeralds (Giants).

Leading 4-3 to start the seventh, the C's surrendered single runs in the seventh and eighth before the Emeralds scored three in the ninth to put the game away.

Vancouver started the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. Addison Barger singled with two outs, went to second on a walk and scored on a wild pitch and a throwing error by the catcher that put the C's in front 1-0.

Barger added another single to his line in the third when he singled home Garrett Spain, who walked, stole second then came around on Barger's base knock to double the Vancouver advantage.

Eugene rallied for a run in the fourth on #7 Giants prospect Patrick Bailey's second homer of the year then scored two runs with two outs in the fifth - one of which was unearned - to jump in front 3-2.

Andres Sosa clubbed his first home run of the season in the sixth to help the Canadians grab the lead back. Harry Ray doubled with one out in the inning before Sosa's blast two batters later.

The Emeralds started their comeback on the second pitch of the seventh thanks to a Marco Luciano solo homer and were off and running from there to hand the Canadians their first series loss of the season.

Barger paced the offense with his second three-hit day of the season. Sosa and Ray provided the only C's extra base hits on the day.

After an off-day Monday, the C's travel to Hillsboro for their series with the Hops (Diamondbacks) that begins Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field. #7 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse gets the ball for Vancouver. Radio coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com.

