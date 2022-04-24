Indians Win Series vs. Hops, Return Home on May 3rd

Colin Simpson smashes a home run for the Spokane Indians

Spokane, WASH. - Spokane connected on a season-high three home runs but it wasn't enough as the Indians dropped the series finale to the visiting Hops, 11-9, in front of 2,192 fans at Avista Stadium for the Pajama Party Day Game. Despite the loss, Spokane still took four of six from Hillsboro to improve to 7-8 overall on the year.

TOP PERFORMERS

Colin Simpson continues to make his case for more at-bats. Spokane's first baseman finished a triple shy of the cycle and raised his average to .385.

Rockies No. 2 prospect Drew Romo connected on his first longball of the year, finishing with a pair of hits to raise his average to .351.

Catcher Ronaiker Palmer finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, including his first home run since 2018.

TURNING POINT

After the Indians tied the game at eight with a sixth-inning RBI single from Ben Sems, Hillsboro scored three times in the top of the next frame to grab a lead that they would not relinquish.

BY THE NUMBERS

The bottom third of Hillsboro's order finished a combined 7-for-11 and scored seven of the team's 11 runs.

Spokane hitters combined to strike out 11 times while finishing with zero walks.

Friday and Saturday Games:

- Saturday, April 23rd: Southpaw Joe Rock was sterling for six innings and Spokane's offense did just enough for a 3-1 win over the Hops in front of 3,505 fans at Avista Stadium for Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market and 92.9 ZZU.

- Friday, April 22nd: Will Ethridge pitched seven strong innings and Spokane rallied for five runs in the seventh as the Indians defeated the Hops, 7-3, in front of 2,852 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by KXLY 4 News Now and KEY 101.

NEXT HOMESTAND

The Indians return home to Avista Stadium for a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on Tuesday, May 3rd with Gift Card Giveaway Night presented by Les Schwab Tires. Fans can enter for a chance to win a $50 Spokane Indians Gift Card - good for tickets, concessions, and at the Spokane Indians Team Store! We'll select a winner each inning; sign up at the game for your chance to win

Other promotional highlights for the homestand include Cinco de Mayo Night, Fireworks, and our Mother's Day Game.

