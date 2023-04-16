Hoppers Defeat the BlueClaws 5-2 and Win the Series in Jersey Shore

LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Grasshoppers defeated the BlueClaws 5-2 and took the series win in Jersey Shore. Greensboro moved to 7-2 on the season while Jersey Shore fell to 2-7. The BlueClaws recorded 12 hits and one error against the Grasshoppers eight hits.

Leading the Grasshoppers was Tsung-Che Cheng going 2-5 with two RBI. Jackson Glenn followed behind going 2-4 with one double and one RBI.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was Valentin Linarez who tallied one strikeout and gave up seven hits and two earned runs on 3.2 innings of work. Michell Miliano took the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-0 on the season. Cy Nielson recorded the hold for his second of the season while Eddy Yean recorded his second save of the season.

Matt Russell took the loss and a blown save for the BlueClaws.

The Grasshoppers are back in action for Opening Night at First National Bank Field on April 18 at 6:30 pm as they take on the Greenville Drive. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

