Martin Homers, But BlueClaws Fall 5-2 on Sunday in ShoreTown

April 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Casey Martin hit his first home run of the season but the BlueClaws fell 5-2 to Greensboro on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Greensboro (7-2) took five of six in the series including the last four games from Jersey Shore (2-7).

Jersey Shore jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Wilfredo Flores in the second inning. They then re-took the lead in the fourth on a solo homer by Casey Martin, his first of the season.

Starter Gabriel Cotto gave up one run over five innings but did not factor in the decision

Matt Russell came on for the BlueClaws in the sixth and gave up two runs. Luke Brown tied the game on an RBI double and Ernny Ordonez singled home Brown with the go-ahead run to put the Hoppers up 3-2.

Rodolfo Sanchez threw two scoreless innings of relief and struck out the last five batters that he faced.

Greensboro tacked on two runs in the ninth on a 2-runs single from Tsung-Che Cheng off Sam Jacobsak.

Arturo De Freitas had three hits for the BlueClaws while Marcus Lee Sang, Rixon Wingrove, Casey Martin, and Wilfredo Flores each had two.

The BlueClaws open a six-game series in Aberdeen on Tuesday and return home on April 25th.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.