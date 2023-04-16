Blue Rocks' Bats Go Quiet in Series Finale

The Wilmington Blue Rocks (4-5) dropped the series finale against the Hickory Crawdads (4-3) 3-0 after a quiet day at the plate.

Starting pitcher Chance Huff had a rough start to his outing. Huff's first nine pitches were called for balls but he was able to work himself out of the jam with no runs scored.

After a quick 1-2-3 inning in the second, Huff struggled once again in the third. Crawdads catcher Cooper Johnson led off with a hit by pitch, followed by a walk for right fielder Alejandro Osuna, his second of three walks on the day. One batter later, shortstop Maximo Acosta hit a two-run double for the Crawdads' first hit of the game, giving the Crawdads a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Rocks seemed to have something going. A leadoff single for Viandel Pena started the inning before Pena stole second with nobody out. Pena would never reach home though as the Rocks couldn't muster up anything out of the infield after his at-bat.

Huff would go 2.1 innings, giving up two runs on two hits while walking three and striking out two. After Huff was relieved, the Rocks bullpen combined for 6.2 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out nine and walking one.

After splitting the homestand 3-3 with the Crawdads, the Rocks will have a day off tomorrow as they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Cyclones (3-5) in a six game series that starts on Tuesday, April 18.

