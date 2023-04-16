Cyclones Can't Top Dash in Series Finale, 10-4

April 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Brooklyn Cyclones (3-6) fell to the Winston-Salem Dash (5-2), 10-4, in Sunday's series finale from Truist Stadium.

The scoring began in the top of the third inning, when 2B Justin Guerrera led off the frame with a solo blast to left field giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Brooklyn's lead was short lived, though. With two on and two out in the home half of the frame, LF D.J. Gladney singled home a pair to put the Dash in front, 2-1.

The scoring would resume in the sixth inning, when Brooklyn tied the ballgame, 2-2, courtesy of a sacrifice fly off the bat of 3B Jaylen Palmer.

The game didn't stay tied for long though, as the Dash were quick to respond yet again. The bottom of the sixth saw Winston-Salem regain a one run lead, this time thanks to a solo home run from 3B Wes Kath.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the seventh, the 'Clones battled their way back yet again, when LF Joe Suozzi scored on a throwing error committed by the Dash's Wes Kath.

The back-and-forth affair continued into the bottom half of the seventh. Winston Salem 1B Alsander Womack broke the 3-3 tie with a three run blast off of RHP Jordan Geber.

Facing an uphill battle, Brooklyn countered yet again in the top of the eighth. C Drake Osborn plated DH Omar De Los Santos on a sacrifice fly. That tally trimmed the Dash's lead to 6-4 .

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, Winston-Salem also continued its hot hitting in the eighth. A two-run triple from CF Terrell Tatum, coupled with Womack's second home run of the day, gave the Dash a 10-4 advantage. That would be the final.

The Cyclones return home to Maimonides Park Tuesday to open a six game set with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Coney Island. Neither team has announced a probable for the series opener.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.