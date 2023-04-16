Dash Blast by Cyclones, 10-4

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For the second game in a row, the Winston-Salem Dash and Brooklyn Cyclones went into the final three innings with the game in the balance. On Saturday night, the Dash blasted a pair of home runs to decide the game. Sunday, Winston-Salem exploded for seven runs over the final three innings to take game six, 10-4, at Truist Stadium in front of 3,259 fans.

Justin Guerrera got the scoring started for Brooklyn (3-6) in the top of the third with a solo shot to left, but the lead would be short lived.

In the bottom of the third, Winston-Salem (5-2) responded, and it was DJ Gladney coming through again. The left fielder lined a ball into right center against reliver Jordan Geber driving in Keegan Fish and Taishi Nakawake, giving the Dash the lead, 2-1.

Dash starter Tommy Sommer was out after three innings but impressed allowing only one run and striking out eight Cyclones. He gave way to Chase Plymell who worked two scoreless innings before surrendering a run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jaylen Palmer knotting the game up at two.

Winston-Salem answered right back with one of the heroes of Saturday night, Wes Kath. The White Sox 18th rated prospect left the yard for the second time in as many games, placing a ball on the berm in left, moving the Dash ahead once again, 3-2.

After Plymell departed the game, Ernesto Jaquez made his third appearance of the series in the seventh, but Brooklyn tied it up on a throwing error allowing Joe Suozzi to score, making it 3-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

With a tied game, and the Dash looking to take five-of-six from Brooklyn, they needed another big hit as they had gotten all series. In game six, it was Alsander Womack's turn.

After striking out three times earlier in the game, the first baseman wasn't deterred. On a 1-2 pitch from Jordan Geber with two runners on, Womack smacked his first home run of the year over the wall in right center, providing Winston-Salem the lead, 6-3.

Brooklyn got a run back in the top of the eighth making it a two-run game, 6-4, but Womack wasn't finished. With two outs and two runs already scored in the bottom of the eighth, the Norfolk State product banged a homer off the batter's eye in center field, extending the lead to six, putting the final nail in the coffin on the series, as the Dash won 10-4, taking five-of-six games.

Womack finished Sunday with five RBI on the two home runs while Kath went 2-for-4 with the solo shot. Terrell Tatum, Fish and Nakawake all had multi-hit outings, including a triple from Tatum in the eighth driving in two runs.

Winston-Salem won five games in a series only twice last season, and just one series in have matched half of that this year. The Dash as a team over the six-game set hit 12 home runs, with five players hitting two apiece.

The Dash now hit the road for the second time this season going to Asheville on Tuesday to see the Astros High-A affiliate, the Asheville Tourists. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm at McCormick Field.

