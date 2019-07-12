Hooks Hold in Series Opener

MIDLAND - Seth Beer's opposite-field home run off RockHounds lefty A.J. Puk in the sixth inning Thursday night was the difference in a 6-5 Hooks victory before 4,136 fans at Security Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi has won four of the last five games against the first-place Hounds.

After nearly a two-hour rain delay, the Hooks erupted for four runs in the first against Kyle Friedrichs. Bryan De La Cruz and Stephen Wrenn bookended the barrage with triples. Wrenn's extra-base hit came with two outs and it plated a pair, including Granden Goetzman who raced home first base and score via a head-long dive at the plate.

Carson LaRue scattered two runs, three hits, and two walks over five innings. The first marker against him against him was courtesy of a Dairon Blanco fly-ball triple that was lost in the lights.

The Hooks tacked on in the fourth. Anibal Sierra opened with a double and later scored on a Beer base hit to right.

Beer's shot to left against Puk was his second home run off a Texas League southpaw and it gave the Hooks a 6-2 edge. Between Corpus Christi and Fayetteville, Houston's first round pick from last year has belted 20 dingers while driving in 72 runs.

Chad Donato, who posted a scoreless sixth, was stung in the seventh by an RBI double off the bat of eight-hole hitter Kevin Merrell.

Chase Calabuig's two-run homer to right-center in the eighth made it a one-run game.

Carlos Sanabria worked around walk in the ninth to pen his fourth save in five attempts.

The Hooks look to make it two in a row Friday night with J.B. Bukauskas on the hill. Midland is slated to start Brian Howard. First pitch 7 p.m.

