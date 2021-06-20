Hooks Fall in Frisco Finale

June 20, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks fell 4-1 to the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday to wrap up a seven-game series at Whataburger Field.

The combination of Cole Winnand A.J. Alexy held Corpus Christi to just four hits and no runs over 6.0 innings. Alexy fanned seven in 5.0 innings of work.

Frisco got a pair of runs in the second inning when and another deuce in the sixth on a Jax Biggers two-run single.

Scott Manea carried the Hooks with a 3-for-4 performance. Parker Mushinski (0-4) lasted 4.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits.

The Hooks went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Sunday. They're now 9-for-54 - a .167 average - in those leverage situations during the team's current four-game losing streak.

The team returns to action Tuesday when the Amarillo Sod Poodles come to town. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.