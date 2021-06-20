Hooks Fall in Frisco Finale
June 20, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks fell 4-1 to the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday to wrap up a seven-game series at Whataburger Field.
The combination of Cole Winnand A.J. Alexy held Corpus Christi to just four hits and no runs over 6.0 innings. Alexy fanned seven in 5.0 innings of work.
Frisco got a pair of runs in the second inning when and another deuce in the sixth on a Jax Biggers two-run single.
Scott Manea carried the Hooks with a 3-for-4 performance. Parker Mushinski (0-4) lasted 4.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits.
The Hooks went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Sunday. They're now 9-for-54 - a .167 average - in those leverage situations during the team's current four-game losing streak.
The team returns to action Tuesday when the Amarillo Sod Poodles come to town. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from June 20, 2021
- Herrera Plates All Three in Loss to RockHounds - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Alexy Brilliant Again in Frisco's Fourth-Straight Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Hooks Fall in Frisco Finale - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Travs Top Drillers; Nearly Throw No-No - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Lose But Avoid Being No-Hit - Tulsa Drillers
- Missions Offense Goes Cold During Sunday Loss to Naturals - San Antonio Missions
- Cardinals Win Father's Day Slugfest in Wichita, 8-7 - Springfield Cardinals
- Wichita's Comeback Bid Comes up Short - Wichita Wind Surge
- After All That, a Walk; Amarillo Wins, 12-11 - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Hooks Fall in Frisco Finale
- Hooks Lose Slugfest to Frisco
- Hooks Surrender Big Lead in Loss
- Hooks Split Doubleheader with Frisco
- Hooks Outdone by Jung, Frisco