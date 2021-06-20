Cardinals Win Father's Day Slugfest in Wichita, 8-7

June 20, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Wichita, KS - The Springfield Cardinals (15-26) hit three home runs and seven extra-base hits, swinging their way to the 8-7 win against the Wichita Wind Surge (23-19), who hit four homers of their own, on Sunday. The Cardinals split the series in Wichita, three-games-to-three.

Decisions:

W - LHP Domingo Robles (2-2)

L - RHP Jordan Balazovic (0-1)

S - RHP Edgar Escobar (4)

Notables:

SS Delvin Perez extended his season-long hitting streak to eight games with a single and a triple, going 2x5 with two runs... 3B Brendan Donovan went 4x5 with two RBIs and a double... CF Justin Toerner (2R), RF Alec Burleson (solo) and C Ivan Herrera (solo) each hit home runs... RHP Edgar Escobar tossed 2.1 perfect innings for the save.

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 22, 7:05pm - SPR TBA @ TUL TBA

6:50pm Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show on Jock 96.9 FM, 99.9 FM, 1060 AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.