Cardinals Win Father's Day Slugfest in Wichita, 8-7
June 20, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Wichita, KS - The Springfield Cardinals (15-26) hit three home runs and seven extra-base hits, swinging their way to the 8-7 win against the Wichita Wind Surge (23-19), who hit four homers of their own, on Sunday. The Cardinals split the series in Wichita, three-games-to-three.
Decisions:
W - LHP Domingo Robles (2-2)
L - RHP Jordan Balazovic (0-1)
S - RHP Edgar Escobar (4)
Notables:
SS Delvin Perez extended his season-long hitting streak to eight games with a single and a triple, going 2x5 with two runs... 3B Brendan Donovan went 4x5 with two RBIs and a double... CF Justin Toerner (2R), RF Alec Burleson (solo) and C Ivan Herrera (solo) each hit home runs... RHP Edgar Escobar tossed 2.1 perfect innings for the save.
On Deck:
Tuesday, June 22, 7:05pm - SPR TBA @ TUL TBA
6:50pm Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show on Jock 96.9 FM, 99.9 FM, 1060 AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com
