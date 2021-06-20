Herrera Plates All Three in Loss to RockHounds

Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell in their series finale against the Midland RockHounds 13-3 on Father's Day at HODGETOWN. Midland jumped out to a 6-0 lead through three innings before tacking on another seven runs late. In defeat, the Sod Poodles fell to 19-23 on the year and split the series and homestand, going 3-3 vs the RockHounds and 6-6 for the homestand.

Scoring Summary: For the fourth time this series Midland started their scoring with a home run. Tonight it was Jeremy Eierman with a two-run home run in the first inning. Midland would tack on another run following a single and two-out triple for an early 3-0 lead. The RockHounds added three more runs in the top of the third inning with help from another two-run home run, this time from JJ Schwarz who tripled his first go-around.

Dominic Fletcher and Jose Herrera combined for the first run of the game for the Sod Poodles. Fletcher singled with one out before Herrera scored him with his second triple of the season into deep right-center field.

The RockHounds expanded their lead with another three runs in the top of the seventh. A leadoff single followed by three straight walks scored one before another single allowed another two 'Hounds to make their way home.

Herrera was back at it in the bottom of the eighth, this time with a two-run home run to right field for his fifth home run of the year.

Midland hit their third and fourth home runs of the game in the top of the ninth inning to widen their lead to 13-3. Jake Suddelson hit his third home run of the series while Oakland's No. 3 ranked prospect, Nick Allen, hit the second home run of his season.

Amarillo got two runners aboard in the bottom of the ninth but could not get either into scoring position.

Soddies Stats: Dominic Fletcher and Jose Herrera each extended their hitting streaks to 10 games. Herrera went 2-for-4, driving in all three of the team's runs tonight. Fletcher singled in the sixth and scored on Herrera's triple. Herrera is now 17-for-39 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, and 15 RBI over his last 10 games.

Midland Moments: Jeremy Eierman had a big series for the RockHounds, hitting four home runs and tallying nine RBI. Eierman played in all six games.

Tomorrow's Tidbits: The Sod Poodles have an off day tomorrow before starting a six-game road trip in Corpus Christi. It'll be the second trip to south Texas and third series overall against the Hooks. Corpus currently leads the season series 8-5. The next home series for the Sod Poodles will start on June 29th with the Wichita Wind Surge making their first ever trip to HODGETOWN.

Notes:

What A Relief: With his 2.1 IP out of the bullpen, Ryan Weiss set a new career-high in relief innings. He entered the game with only one other appearance out of the bullpen and it came in his professional debut. Weiss made his debut on June 24, 2019 with the AZL Diamondbacks and threw one inning against the AZL Giants where he gave up one hit and one earned run while striking out two in that appearance.

A Full 270: Herrera bookended this homestand with a couple of triples. He hit his first triple of the season in the sixth inning on June 8 vs. Corpus Christi. Tonight, he drove in the first run of the game for the Sod Poodles with a RBI Triple - once again in the sixth inning.

Trio For Cintron: Jancarlos Cintron picked up his second three-hit game of the season in Amarillo. Cintron was the first Sod Poodle player to record three hits in a game this season when he went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the season's opening series in Tulsa.

Henry's Outing: Tommy Henry made his team-leading ninth start of the year in the series finale vs. Midland. He gave up a career-high seven hits and six earned runs in 2.2 IP. Henry did strike out four, adding to his team lead. Henry entered the game tied for fifth in the Double-A Central in strikeouts.

Take Your Base: Geraldo Perdomo drew three walks, making it 25 free passes on the season. Perdomo leads the Sod Poodles in that category in 2021 and was second among all D-backs' minor leaguers with his 70 walks in 2019.

Middle Of The Order: Amarillo's 3-4-5 hitters combined for all of the team's hits led by Cintron's three knocks.

Chase For The Oil Pan Cup: The Sod Poodles and RockHounds are level at six games a side in the chase for the Oil Pan Cup in 2021.

