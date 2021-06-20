Alexy Brilliant Again in Frisco's Fourth-Straight Win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A.J. Alexy led a strong pitching performance by the Frisco RoughRiders in a 4-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday from Whataburger Field.

Alexy (2-0) earned the win for the Riders (26-16), throwing five shutout innings out of the bullpen with seven strikeouts. He lowered his season ERA to 0.74 with the performance. Stephen Villines picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

On the offensive side, Frisco found the scoreboard in the top of the second when Jax Biggers picked up an RBI with a fielder's choice. Jordan Procyshen later scored on a wild pitch and the RoughRiders were out in front 2-0.

Biggers increased the lead with a two-run single in the sixth, giving him a season-best three runs batted in, and putting Frisco up 4-0.

Corpus Christi (18-24) scored their first and only run on an RBI groundout from Chandler Taylor in the eighth.

Parker Mushinski (0-2) took the loss for the Hooks, allowing two runs over 4.2 innings.

Following an off day on Monday, the RoughRiders return home to start a six-game series with the San Antonio Missions (a San Diego Padres affiliate) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Starting pitchers have yet to be announced for both teams.

Tuesday marks the return of Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes featuring local artists performing live at The Roadhouse and drink specials as well. On Tuesday, John Lefler and Camille Cortinas will be performing, starting at 6 p.m.

For tickets and more information on the Frisco RoughRiders, head to RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

