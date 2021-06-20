After All That, a Walk; Amarillo Wins, 12-11

Saturday night in Amarillo, the RockHounds and Sod Poodles combined for 23 runs, 24 hits, seven errors and seven home runs, only to have the game decided ... on a walk.

Alek Thomas drew a bases-loaded base on balls in the last of the ninth inning, breaking an 11-11 tie, as the Sod Poodles came out on top in a game that had seen the RockHounds come all the way back from a 6-1 deficit to take an 11-9 going into the final inning.

Amarillo built a 6-1 lead through four innings before the 'Hounds rallied back, beginning with Collin Theroux's two-run home run in the fifth.

A 6-6 tie forged in the top of the sixth was short-lived, as the Sod Poodles scored twice in the home half of the inning for an 8-6 lead.

Logan Davidson then helped power the RockHounds all the way back. He walked in the seventh and scored on Mickey McDonald's triple (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) and, with Amarillo leading, 9-7, in the eighth, belted a three-run home run to give the RockHounds a 10-8 lead.

Trailing, 11-9, entering the last of the ninth, Amarillo scored on a "blast, an error, a grounder and ball four" to win the game.

Stone Garrett, perhaps the hottest hitter in the Double-A Central, extended his current hit streak to 12 games with a solo home run off reliever Eric Mariñez. A walk, a misplayed ground ball, and Dominic Fletcher's RBI groundout then tied the game at 11-11.

An intentional walk loaded the bases and, after Mariñez struck Michael De La Cruz out for the second out, Thomas drew the (decidedly UN-intentional) pass to end a wild night at Hodgetown.

Amarillo now leads the back-and-forth series, 3-games-to-two entering Sunday evening's finale (5:05).

Kibbles & Bits

Mickey McDonald, back from a short stint at (AAA) Las Vegas, had the only three-hit game for either club. The RockHounds' outfielder went 3-for-5 (triple), scoring one run and driving in another, and pushed his season average with the RockHounds to exactly .300 (21-70).

Bad News / Good News - - Amarillo hit five of the game's seven home runs ... but the Sod Poodles also had five of the contest's seven defensive errors.

Insult to Injury Department - - In a game dominated by offense, Jeremy Eierman's 12-game hit streak went by the boards (0-4, HBP).

Welcome to Hodgetown - - All five of Amarillo's extra-base hits were home runs.

Next Game

Sunday, June 20 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

HODGETOWN Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 5:05 p.m.

Final of a six-game series and of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

AMA: Tommy Henry (LH, 0-2, 4.26)

RH: Brady Feigl (RH, 4-1, 3.41)

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds return home Tuesday, June 22, to host the Wichita Wind Surge (AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game homestand at Momentum Bank Ballpark (Tuesday-Sunday, June 22-27).

