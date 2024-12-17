Honor Our Heroes: Ice Flyers Military Appreciation Packages

The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to celebrate our vibrant military community in Northwest Florida with special events throughout the 2024-25 season. Join us in honoring our brave service members through our dedicated military appreciation nights!

Upcoming Military Appreciation Nights: Saturday, December 28th, Saturday, February 22, and Saturday, March 22

Sponsorship Opportunities

Local businesses can make a meaningful impact by participating in our Military Sponsorship program. Your sponsorship directly supports our military community by providing tickets to active, retired and veteran service members and their families.

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

Center Ice Gold Tickets for sponsored games

Autographed game pucks for your organization

Videoboard recognition during games

Opportunity to donate up to 350 tickets to local military members

Join us in showing appreciation for our military community while gaining valuable exposure for your business. Together, we can create unforgettable experiences for our local heroes.

For sponsorship inquiries and packages, visit our Military Appreciation page or contact our team today.

