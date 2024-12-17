SPHL Announces Suspension

Macon's Matteo Ybarra has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 89, Peoria at Macon, played on Sunday, December 15.

Ybarra was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head at 14:06 of the first period.

Ybarra will miss Macon's game at Fayetteville on Friday.

