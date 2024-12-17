Quad City's Brent Moran Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Brent Moran of the Quad City Storm has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for December 9-15.

Moran went 2-0-0 with a 0.50 goals against average and a 0.986 save percentage in leading the Storm to a weekend sweep of Pensacola.

On Friday, Moran made 33 saves in a 5-1 win over the Ice Flyers. The following night, Moran turned aside all 39 shots, including 16 in the third period, to record his second shutout of the season in a 5-0 downing of Pensacola.

Now in his fourth professional season and second with the Storm, the Orleans, ON native is tied for second in the SPHL with two shutouts while ranking fifth in saves. Moran, who was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft (115 overall), was a member of Canada's bronze medal winning team at the 2014 Under-18 World Championship.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Carson Rose, Birmingham (1 gp, 1g), Cole Ceci, Evansville (1-0-0, 2 ga, 23 saves), John Moncovich, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Austin Alger, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 3a), Jacob Schnapp, Macon (3 gp, 1g, 2a), Alec Baer, Peoria (3 gp, 3g, 1a, gwg), and Owen McDade, Roanoke (1 gp, 3a, +2).

