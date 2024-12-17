Jake Goldowski Returns to Macon

December 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward Jake Goldowski has returned to the team after his call-up to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Goldowski played eight games for the Oilers, tallying one assist and seven shots on goal.

He is one of four Mayhem players this season with ten or more points and is anticipated to return to the lineup this weekend.

The SPHL also announced on Monday afternoon, forward Matteo Ybarra has been suspended for one game following a penalty in Sunday's loss to Peoria.

Goldowski and the rest of the Mayhem are on the road in Fayetteville this weekend before they return home for Disney Night on Friday, December 27 at 7:00pm against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

