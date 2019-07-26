Homestand Preview

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves return to Legion Field July 26 for the third and final series this season against the Pulaski Yankees, with three games starting with Friday's series opener. Several high-profile promotions await fans throughout the series, including Christmas in July on July 26 and an Ozzie Albies Bobblehead giveaway on July 27.

The D-Braves are returning from a six-game road trip to Tennessee to take on the Johnson City Cardinals and the Greeneville Reds. The team has fared well on the road this season, posting a 9-10 record away from home that ranks as the second-best road record in the Appalachian League. On this trip, the team split their slate, going 3-3.

On July 20, the D-Braves kicked off the road swing with a series-opening 4-2 win over Johnson City. Brandon Parker recorded the season's first triple for Danville, and the Danville pitching staff held the Cardinals to just six hits and two walks to earn a second straight victory.

July 21 saw the team extend its winning streak to a season-best three games with a big 9-1 trouncing of the Cardinals. Danville led off the game with two RBI singles in the first inning, Parker hit a three-run home run in the second inning and Bryce Ball added a two-run shot as part of a four-run fourth inning for Danville. The D-Braves yielded a single run on an RBI groundout in the seventh and maintained control throughout the contest. The win gave Danville its first series win since a 2-1 series win against Pulaski June 28-30.

The team missed a chance for its first sweep of the season on July 22, as Johnson City rallied for a 7-4 win to close out the series. Cody Birdsong hit his second home run of the season with a solo shot in the sixth inning and Ball launched his league-leading 11th dinger in the eighth inning, but the D-Braves were unable to close the gap.

Traveling to Greeneville to face the Reds on the road for the first time this season, Danville dropped the series-opener 6-3 July 23. Tied after five innings, the Reds used a four-run sixth inning to pull away from Danville. The D-Braves gave up just three earned runs but allowed three more unearned thanks in part to two errors. Connor Blair continued a hot streak with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, but his teammates recorded just five hits.

Danville evened the series up with a comeback win on July 24, capping off a 7-5 rally with a two-run Beau Philip single in the ninth inning that proved to be the game-winner. Ball and Willie Carter also added two-run singles of their own during the game. It was the first time Danville rallied for a win after trailing past the sixth inning, as the team had come up empty the previous 18 times.

Greeneville took the third and final game of the series in a 7-0 win. It was just the second time this season that the D-Braves failed to score any runs. Connor Blair extended his hitting streak to seven games, the longest active streak on the team and tied for the second-longest so far this season.

The D-Braves open the series against Pulaski on Friday, July 26 with a Christmas in July game. Legion Field will be decked out in holly as the team tries to launch some "snowballs" out of the park. Fans come take a picture in front of a special backdrop and even meet Santa Claus himself at the game. The first 600 fans will receive special Ugly Christmas Sweater T-Shirt, courtesy of Danville Utilities and LeBleu Water. It's also the final Pigskin Preview Night presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, with Tunstall High School's football team trading in the gridiron for the diamond. Hungry fans can take advantage of the All-You-Can-Eat-Seat promotion, with a blue reserved ticket and unlimited burgers, hot dogs, popcorn and souvenir sodas for just $25. Finally, fans wearing red Braves hats or shirts can enter to win a prize from a Braves affiliate as part of Rep the A Fridays.

On Saturday, July 27, fans can come participate in the Danville Braves 5K presented by HomeTrust Bank at 8 a.m. The race begins and ends on the baseball field, and proceeds benefit the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County. At the game, the Danville Braves and Riverside Health and Rehab are teaming up for one of the season's two bobblehead giveaways. The first 500 fans can receive bobblehead of former D-Brave and current Atlanta Braves star Ozzie Albies. The D-Braves will be giving away one bobblehead per person not per ticket, so fans will need to be present to receive the bobblehead.

The series and homestand conclude on Sunday, July 28. It's a Sunday Funday, so fans can get $6 blue reserved seats and $4 general admission tickets. Thirsty fans can also get a free souvenir soda by bringing in a church bulletin.

