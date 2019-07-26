Braves Shutout in Second Straight Contest

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves suffered a second consecutive shutout loss in their return to Legion Field Friday night, falling 2-0 to the Bluefield Blue Jays in the series opener.

The D-Braves pitchers continued a recent stretch of improved play, yielding just four hits and walking three batters. Starter Ricky DeVito went a career-long four innings, striking out five and giving up just two hits and one walk. DeVito has yet to allow a run as a starting pitcher, extending his scoreless innings streak to 10.2 innings. However, the team's batters matched a season-low with just four hits, drawing two walks and no runs of their own.

Bluefield put several baserunners on in the first two innings but didn't advance a runner past second until the fifth frame, when a passed ball advanced a runner to third. Danville pitcher Deyvis Julian walked the batter but got a groundout to end the threat.

Meanwhile, Danville's first hit didn't come until Connor Blair hit a leadoff single in the fourth inning. Unfortunately for the home side, Bryce Ball grounded into a double play and a strikeout ended the inning.

The D-Braves picked up a one-out Garrett Saunders single in the fifth inning and advanced Saunders to second on a wild pitch, but two fly outs stranded him there. Danville again placed a runner in scoring position with a Blair two-out double in the sixth inning, but Ball popped out in foul territory to end the inning.

The game's only scoring came in the seventh inning, when Bluefield's D.J. Daniels hit a two-run home run to left field. The D-Braves got a leadoff double from Jose Palma in the eighth inning and advanced him to third base on a Brandon Parker groundout, but Blair struck out swinging to strand Palma. Neither squad put anyone on base in the ninth inning.

Blair continued his recent hot streak with a 2-for-3 day at the plate. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, the longest active streak on the team and the second-longest this season for Danville. Albinson Volquez also had a strong outing, hurling two perfect innings to close the game for the D-Braves.

The series continues on Saturday, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.

