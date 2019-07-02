Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Three Fireworks Shows for Independence Day Weekend

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for Independence Day weekend as they play a four-day, five-game series against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) from July 4-7. The action-packed homestand includes Post-Game Fireworks shows on July 4, 5, and 6, Superhero Night on July 5, "Swanberson" Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Georgia Power) on July 6, and Sunday Funday (presented by Georgia United Credit Union) on July 7.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Thursday, July 4 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Republic Services

Independence Day BBQ: Upgrade your experience with an all-you-can-eat BBQ, including pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, Southern baked beans, and more! The BBQ begins when gates open at 6:00 p.m. and lasts for two (2) hours. Purchase online today at GoStripers.com.

Patriotic Specialty Jerseys: The Stripers will wear Patriotic Jerseys during the game. Each will be available via online auction opening a day in advance of the game and running until 9:00 p.m. on July 4. If you are at the game and win the auction, you will be able to receive your jersey from the player on the field and have it autographed in-person. The proceeds of the jersey auction will benefit Operation One Voice.

Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular: Celebrate July 4 with the biggest Post-Game Fireworks display of the season, presented by Republic Services.

Friday, July 5 (Doubleheader) - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch of game one is at 5:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Doubleheader: The Stripers will play a pair of 7-inning contests with game one at 5:05 p.m. and game two beginning after a 30-minute break.

Superhero Night: Grab your cape and cowl and head to Coolray Field to meet superheroes, as well as local heroes.

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display.

Delvis Performance: In between games, real life superhero Delvis will perform and spread his message for Autism Awareness.

Saturday, July 6 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Georgia Power

"Swanberson" Bobblehead Giveaway: Is he Dansby Swanson, or is he Charlie Culberson? He's both! The first 2,500 fans will collect a unique "Swanberson" bobblehead, presented by Georgia Power.

Post-Game Fireworks: It's a third straight night of fireworks following the game.

Sunday, July 7 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union

Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field each Sunday for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

