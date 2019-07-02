1968 AL MVP & Cy Young Award-Winner Denny McLain to Meet Fans on July 12th

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Legendary pitcher Denny McLain, the last 30-game winner in Major League Baseball, will meet fans and sign autographs on Friday, July 12th as the Charlotte Knights host the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) in a 7:04 p.m. game from BB&T Ballpark. Gates are set to open at 6:00 p.m. and McLain will sign autographs as fans enter the ballpark. After the game, the Knights will light-up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with thrilling post-game fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 WBT.

McLain turned in one of the finest pitching performances in Major League history in 1968 en route to winning the American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player Award. He compiled a marvelous 31-6 record with a minuscule 1.96 ERA in a league-high 41 games (all starts). He also led the league that season in complete games (28) and innings pitched (336.0).

From 1965-1969, McLain won two Cy Young Awards (1968-1969) and was a three-time All-Star (1966, 1968-69). He also played a key role in 1968 to lead the Detroit Tigers to a World Series Championship win over the St. Louis Cardinals. On two days' rest, McLain won a crucial game six in the seven-game series.

McLain was originally signed by the Chicago White Sox as an amateur free agent in 1962, however he never played for the White Sox. McLain was selected off waivers by the Detroit Tigers on April 8, 1963 and made his Major League debut on September 21, 1963 as a 19-year-old. In his first Major League game, McLain beat the White Sox with a stunning complete game -- tossing nine solid innings on the mound. He also hit an opposite field home run in the fifth inning of that game.

Over the course of his 10-year big league career, McLain compiled a 131-91 record with a 3.39 ERA in 280 games (264 starts) in 1,886.0 innings pitched. He recorded 105 career complete games and 29 shutouts.

