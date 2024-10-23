Home Game Weekend at the Sully
October 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
It's time to pack the Sully...
It's game week! Your Anchorage Wolverines will host the Midwest Division leaders, the Wisconsin Windigo, for a two game series this Friday and Saturday with 7:30pm puck drops.
The two have only seen each other one other time this season, and with both teams sitting in the top two seeds in the division, this is not a series you want to miss.
The Windigo hold a 10-1-0-1 record on the season, dropping their only game to the Chippewa Steel - who the Wolverines shutout 6-0.
Let's get spooky
Our annual Halloween costume contest will take place during the first intermission of Saturday's game.
To enter, meet between sections 120 and 125 with three minutes left in the first period.
Introducing your CAPTAINS
The Anchorage Wolverines are proud to announce this season's leadership group. All players chosen played last season with the Wolverines and helped lead the team to the Robertson Cup final four.
Jackson Stimple will be wearing the lone 'C' for the Wolverines, with Anchorage locals Camden Shasby and Cole Frawner named assistant captains. Veterans Romulus Riego De Dios and Cole Christian will also rep the 'A' through the 24-25 season.
The five leaders will make their debut with letters on their jersey this FRIDAY, just another reason why you can't miss this weekend!
Our brand new 50/50 site is LIVE at anchoragewolverines5050.com
The Wolverines are moving the 50/50 raffle strictly to online, and will not be selling in arena. The site is open for purchases starting today!
Card will be the only payment accepted, all 50/50 prices are listed below.
- 3 tickets for $5
- 10 tickets for $10
- 40 tickets for $20
- 250 tickets for $100
