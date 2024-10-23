Bynum Announces Commitment to Brown

October 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that defenseman Ashton Bynum has committed to Brown University to further his academic and playing career.

"It means absolutely everything to me to be able to play college hockey," the third-year defenseman said. "I'm beyond blessed and excited to continue following the dream I've had since being a kid."

Bynum recently returned to the Bruins after starting off the season with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League. The defenseman played both games this weekend against St. Cloud, recording three shots in his first game back with Austin.

"My time in Austin has helped me prepare to play at the collegiate level by providing an environment of super high competition and effort every day, where we push each other to be better."

Bruins head coach Steve Howard has been Bynum's coach all three years with Austin and is thrilled about his commitment. "This is Ashton's third year here in Austin and he is a perfect example of what developing in the NAHL will do for a player," Howard remarked. "He's been able to get better each day, each year and we couldn't be happier for him and his family. Brown is getting a top notch defenseman and a great person!"

Brown University is a Division I hockey program that competes in the ECAC. "I decided to commit to Brown because they have the perfect b balance I was looking for," said Bynum. "They offer a top-tier education while also providing an elite level of hockey in the ECAC conference." Brown opens its 2024-25 season on Friday November 4th on the road against Colgate.

Bynum was very grateful for those who've helped him get to where he is today. "I'd like to thank my family for all the sacrifices they've made to get me to this point, and I want to thank all of my coaches who formed me into the player I am today."

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.