Wilderness Resume Play with 3-Game Series vs. Chippewa

Three games vs. the Chippewa Steel will mark the first set of games for the Minnesota Wilderness after being idle last weekend. The Wilderness and Steel will face-off Thursday in Chippewa Falls at 7:00 p.m. and then will meet for a 2-game series in Cloquet Friday and Saturday nights at 7:15 p.m.

Both teams last played in Springfield vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues. Minnesota (4-6-1) split the weekend set with a 4-0 loss on Oct. 11, and then bouncing back with a 5-2 win on Oct. 12.

Chippewa (5-6-1) also split its series Oct. 18-19 in Springfield. The Jr. Blues were victorious 2-0 in the Friday game before the Steel bounced back with a 4-3 win in the 2nd game.

Minnesota and Chippewa met one other time earlier this season. Chippewa dominated the Wilderness to take a 9-5 win on Sept. 21.

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wisconsin 12 21 2 @ Anchorage

2 Anchorage 11 15 2 vs. Wisconsin

2 Fairbanks 11 15 2 @ Kenai River

2 Kenai River 14 15 2 vs. Fairbanks

5 Springfield 11 14 2 @ Janesville

6 Chippewa 12 11 1 vs. Wilderness, 2 @ Wilderness

7 Wilderness 11 9 1 @ Chippewa, 2 vs. Chippewa

7 Janesville 12 9 2 vs. Springfield

Tale of the tape

Team GF GA PP% PK%

Chippewa 33 37 13.2 (7 for 53) 71.1% (13 for 45)

Wilderness 38 42 21.4 (12 for 56) 86.4% (6 for 44)

