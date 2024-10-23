IceRays and Brahmas Clash with First Place on the Line

October 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Two of the best teams in the South Division are set to battle it out for first place, the Corpus Christi IceRays (9-2-1) host the defending Robertson Cup champions Lone Star Brahmas (9-2-0) this Friday and Saturday at the American Bank Center. This weekend kicks off an eight game season series between the IceRays and Brahmas that will span until February. It will also wrap up a seven-game home stand for Corpus Christi ahead of a lengthy road trip that begins in November.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

Doors to the American Bank Center will open at 6:00 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is Dia De Muertos night at the arena! In the concourse, the IceRays will have face painting, a paper flower craft station, and an alter to remember your loved ones will be available.

Concession specials available at the American Bank Center all season long include Beer and Popcorn for $6 on Fridays, and the Family Four Pack on Saturday including four hot dogs, four sodas, and tickets for $56.

You can catch the game this Friday on KDF-TV Corpus Christi! KDF-TV, a sister station of KRIS-TV, has partnered with the IceRays to broadcast select home and away games throughout the 2024-25 season.

Fans can also catch the games on NATV or listen on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app on your smartphone and hear the "Voice of the IceRays" Joey Erickson all weekend long.

LAST TIME OUT

The IceRays are coming off a weekend split with the Colorado Grit, after a 3-1 win on Friday night the IceRays fell short on Saturday 3-1 looking for the sweep. Forward Stepan Kuznetsov had his nine-game point streak in the first home loss of the season.

Lone Star swept Oklahoma by scores of 6-1 and 3-2 at the Blazers Ice Centre last week. The Brahmas are 3-1-0 on their current road trip after a split with El Paso earlier in the month.

SPECIAL TEAMS SPECIAL PLAYERS

The power play was an integral part in both the win and loss for the IceRays last weekend.

Corpus Christi was 2-for-6 on the man advantage Friday night and followed it up on Saturday by going 0-for-8. The Brahmas boast a power play and penalty kill that both rank within the top 15 of the NAHL. Lone Star has scored 10 power play goals in their first 11 games, they go head-to-head against an IceRays penalty kill that sits a top of the NAHL at 93%. Brahmas Forward Owen Kerr has a team high four power play goals coming into the weekend.

HIP HIP HOO-RAY

IceRays Defenseman Raymond Perrault picked up goals in back-to-back games against the Grit to bring his season total to three. He is now tied with Max Ranstrom for the team lead in defenseman goal scoring and is second amongst his fellow rear guards with six points. The Tipp City, Ohio native has played in all 12 games this season and has already set a new career high in points since moving to Corpus Christi after spending his first two seasons with Maryland.

