Get the Best Seat in the House

October 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







So you came to game one and realized you want to come to every Wolverines game? Season tickets are WORTH IT!

Buying a season ticket gets you more than just a seat, season ticket holders enter through a private entrance, get free merch and are on the invite list to exclusive events with the team.

Let's make sure you get the seat you want every game, purchase a reserved season ticket and sit in your seat of choice all season long.

Not too worried about where you sit? The VIP entrance and other perks are still calling your name...

We have stopped offering reserved single-game tickets, giving our season ticket holders the chance to have the best seats in the house. Pick from any seat around the arena that is not already accounted for. Purchase your season ticket and never miss a game.

For questions or concerns, please reach out to tickets@anchoragewolverines.com.

