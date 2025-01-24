Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines

January 24, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's an in-state GAME DAY at the Sullivan Arena against the Kenai River Brown Bears.

The two teams played last weekend in Soldotna, splitting the weekend with one win each.

Don't forget to download the Anchorage Wolverines app and check-in to win at tonight's game for the chance to win two round trip tickets to any Alaska Airlines destination!

Sully Gold Era The Sully Gold Era is here, and the Wolverines will be stepping out this weekend in specialty sweaters that are available for auction through the intermissions and online on DASH.

The proceeds from this auction will be benefiting the Anchorage Wolverines Booster Club.

A word from the Booster Club President, Erika:

"The Anchorage Wolverines Booster Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting the sport of hockey in Alaska. Founded in 2021, we are powered by volunteers who dedicate their time to supporting youth in sport through various efforts while recognizing and appreciating those who make the local hockey programs possible.

In 2024 alone, we donated over $20,000 to local programs and families in need within the community. Our efforts include organizing events like the annual Anchorage Wolverines Golf Classic and in-season fundraisers, as well as supporting the players of the Anchorage Wolverines on the road and otherwise. We want players to enjoy their experience beyond the ice and provide opportunities to make their time away from home memorable.

We welcome donors, sponsors, and volunteers to help us make a lasting impact. For more information or to get involved, contact Erika Watsjold at erika@anchwolverinesbooster.org."

LA Fire Relief The Wolverines are raffling off Kenny McIlwain's Sully Gold Era jersey to raise money for his efforts in providing relief to his hometown.

Tickets are $5 on DASH, and the winner will be drawn Sunday, January 26th. All money raised from his jersey raffle will go directly to families in need and provide supplies for volunteers.

Find DASH through our Anchorage Wolverines app, in our bio on all social media platforms, or by clicking the link below.

https://fans.winwithdash.com/team/anchoragewolverines/event/...

