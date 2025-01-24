Boucher, Paricka, and Deeb Spark Bugs' Comeback Win Over Warriors in OT

January 24, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (24-15-1) rallied from a late two-goal deficit to take down the Oklahoma Warriors, 4-3 in OT at the Blazers Ice Centre Friday night.

SHV lit the lamp at 13:40 of the opening period as Bryce Boucher got a breakaway and backhanded home his third tally of the season which was shortanded to put the Bugs up 1-0. Ian Emery caused the turnover and earned the only assist on the play. OKW capitalized on another PP when Ben Likness rifled home his fifth goal of the year to even the score, 1-1 at 18:35.

The Warriors broke a tie at 8:03 of the second period when Brendan Schooley took a turnover and slinged in his second goal w/ a laser of a shot to make it 2-1. OKW led in SOG, 23-16 after two.

After the Warriors netted an early goal in the third period, the Bugs looked dead in the water down 3-1 w/ less than six minutes to go in the game. Boucher changed those vibes as he got a steal in front of the net and rattled home his second goal of the game in front to cut the deficit to 3-2 at 14:06. Then SHV found the equalizer at 17:00 when Andrej Paricka found a perfect feed from Brent Litchard and smoked in his sixth tally to dramatically even the score, 3-3. Litchard and Boucher got the helpers.

The game went to OT where at 1:48, it was Lucas Deeb on an odd-man rush smacking his team-leading 18th goal of the campaign to lift the Bugs to come-from-behind 4-3 win over Warriors. Kyan Haldenby and Liam Fleet picked up the assists.

Aden Gariepy earned the win between the pipes making 29 stops in the contest.

The Bugs and Warriors will continue their three-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Blazers Ice Centre.

