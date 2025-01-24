Three-Goal Third Period Pushes Wings Past Bruins

January 24, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MN. - Despite having seven opportunities on the power play, the Austin Bruins (24-7-2-2) special teams could not provide any assistance in the team's 5-1 loss to the Aberdeen Wings (21-13-1-0) Friday night. The Bruins penalty kill shined, killing off all three of the Wings extra man opportunities.

After a three point weekend last week against Watertown, the Bruins were on a mission to come out swinging against the Wings. Friday's game marked the first time the two teams battled since all the way back in November when the Bruins secured three points in Aberdeen.

The first period was back and forth with the Bruins finding a few more opportunities than their opponents. After an early tripping penalty was killed off by the Black and Gold, Austin was given two separate opportunities on the power play. A few strong chances were stifled by Wings netminder Willum Braun and the game remained scoreless after one.

The Wings came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, taking advantage of a four man rush with veteran Sebastian Lillsund cleaning up a loose puck to break the tie just 90 seconds in. NAHL veteran Briggs Orr played a loose puck off the wall in front of the Wings bench and rifled it over the glove side shoulder of Carl Axelsson to take a two goal advantage over Austin.

Two minutes later, Ludvig Mellgren fired a shot from the blue line that was deflected by Luc Malkhassian in for a goal to cut the lead in half. Malkhassian's goal proved to be the only score for the Bruins on the night.

Three Aberdeen goals in the third period cemented the victory for the Wings and earned them two points that slowly closed the gap on the now third place Bruins. Carl Axelsson finished the night stopping 31 of 35 shots, allowing four goals for the second time in as many weeks. The Danderyd, Sweden native's 31 saves are a season high.

The Bruins return to action Saturday night against the Wings with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tickets for the game can be found at tickets.austinbruins.com.

