Hillier Hits 100 as Titans Beat Danbury 6-4

January 24, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans made their way north to the Hat City on Friday night, defeating the Danbury Jr Hat Tricks by a score of 6-4 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Charlie Mistretta stopped 29 shots for his 7th victory of the season, while Jack Hillier and Alex Papaspyropoulos combined for 7 points as the Titans took game one of the home-and-home series

The game did not begin in New Jersey's favor, with Blake Jones being sent to the box early on. Former Titan Kai Elkie, traded to Elmira last summer, would make his former teammates pay with a power play goal to put Danbury ahead by one. Danbury would send one of their own to the box 14 seconds after they took the lead, and New Jersey's power play unit took to the ice with the 2nd highest conversion rate in the league, scoring on 23.9% of their opportunities. Jack Hillier rang a shot off the post and over the line to tie the game with his 15th goal of the season, and his third on the man advantage. Kyle Kim and Papaspyropoulos picked up the helpers, moving the Sacred Heart commit to 98 points in his NAHL career. In the final minute of the period, Nikita Meshcheryakov tucked home a rebound for his 3rd goal of the season and 3rd point in as many games, assisted by Ryan Friedman and Ryan Novo. Meshcheryakov was cross-checked from behind following the goal, giving New Jersey the lead and another power play. Ryan Friedman scored his 11th of the season 24 seconds later on the ensuing power play, blasting home a one timer from the slot set up by Hillier and Papaspyropoulos, to double the Titans' lead. Friedman has now scored in back-to-back games for the second time this year, and New Jersey took the 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Titans allowed Danbury to cut their deficit in half less than five minutes into the second period, surrendering their second power play goal of the game. Things remained close, with the Jr Hat Tricks outshooting New Jersey 16-9 in the period, but it was Jeremy Sprung who restored the two goal lead when he roofed a shot at the 12:16 mark of the period. Lachlan Haegar and Jack Roberts picked up the helpers on the Shattuck-St Mary's product's 4th of the season. Papaspyropoulos would contribute his team leading 18th marker of the season by poking home the rebound on a Jack Hillier shot that Owen Leahy had freed up. With his third point of the game, Jack Hillier became the 7th New Jersey player to record 100 points in the league, with all but one coming as a member of the Titans. Some timely saves from Charlie Mistretta allowed the Titans to take a 5-2 advantage into the second intermission.

For the third consecutive period, the Hat Tricks would find the back of the first when Elkie tipped home his second of the night. Up by two, New Jersey played more conservatively in the third period, limiting the few Danbury chances to the perimeter, keeping the ice open in front of Mistretta. Papaspyropoulos potted his second of the game with New Jersey's third power play goal of the game in the final minutes, giving the uncommitted age-out his 4th point of the evening. A late marker by the Hat Tricks did little to change the result, as New Jersey defeated Danbury for the third time this season by a 6-4 score. Kyle Kim (2 assists) and Ryan Friedman (goal, 2 assists) also recorded multiple point nights.

With the win, New Jersey keeps pace in the jockeying for playoff positioning atop the East Division. With a record of 20-13-6, they trail idle Maryland by only 3 points for third place. Danbury remains 3 points out of the playoffs, trying to qualify for the first time since beginning in the 2020-21 season. The teams will conclude their home and home series tomorrow, Saturday, January 25th, down the Jersey Shore at the Middletown Sports Complex. The Titans will celebrate the men and women who wear the badge on Law Enforcement Night, including free tickets for all active and retired officers. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.