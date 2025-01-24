Hat Tricks End Homestand in 6-4 Loss to New Jersey

January 24, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks are now 0-3-0-0 against the Titans this season following a 6-4 loss. Despite a two-goal effort from Kai Elkie and goals from Niko Tournas and Ryan Lukko, New Jersey was able to hold their own. The late comeback try came too late for Danbury, even though it looked like they were picking up the pace.

The Hat Tricks had a great start in the opening frame as their first power play opportunity would be successful as Kai Elkie would find his way past Titans Netminder Charlie Mistretta, 6:41 in. The Titans would be quick to answer back, as Jack Hillier would answer Danbury just 22 seconds later on their first power play. The frame would end in an offensive burst for New Jersey as they would score two goals within the final minute of play in the first. The second frame started with another power play for Danbury, with Titans defenseman Ryan Starman being called for high-sticking, 3:51 into the period. 54 seconds later, Niko Tournas would grab his 25th goal of the season in bar down fashion, to put Danbury back within one. The next two goals would be scored by the Titans to put New Jersey up 5-2 after 40 minutes. The final frame would be Danbury's last chance at making a late comeback, as they were down three. 5:57 in, Kai Elkie would pot his second goal of the night to make it 5-3. With 2:38 remaining in the third, the Titans would net their sixth and final goal of the night. However, New Jersey native Ryan Lukko would grab one last goal for Danbury in a last-ditch effort to make a comeback.

The Hat Tricks conclude the weekend series tomorrow night in Middletown, New Jersey to start their seven-game road trip. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and you stream the action live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

Patrick Frenette

