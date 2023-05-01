Hollie Named Carolina League Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball and the Carolina League, today announced that outfielder David Hollie was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of April 24-30.

The Hephzibah, Georgia native was able to play in front of his home town crowd, and across five games, he went 5-12, smacking four homers and driving in eight RBI. Hollie also drew four walks on the week. The big games came for the outfielder in Sunday's doubleheader. He went 1-3, homering and scoring two runs in game one and then he finished game two 3-3 with three homers and five RBI.

Hollie was the first Fireflies player to ever homer three times in a single game, became the first player since Gavin Cross to homer multiple times in a game and the first Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games since Jean Ramirez. Both Cross and Ramirez accomplished those feats in August of last year.

The Royals' 37th round pick in 2018 slashed .417/.588/1.417 on the week. He's the first Fireflies player to win a League award this season and the first hitter to win the award since River Town won the award April 25 of last season.

Columbia returns home to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set from May 2-7 at Segra Park. The week will see the return of Human Cannonball night, presented by Columbia College May 4 and our annual Star Wars Night, presented by Blanchard Machinery with a Mandalorian Jersey Auction May 6. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

