Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Ready for Six More Days of Fun as Championship Rematch with Lynchburg Awaits

May 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have already played seven games at The Joe during the current homestand, but the fun is only half over, with six more in store for this week. It will be a championship rematch from last season as the Lynchburg Hillcats come to town. Two Dog Days, a Cinco de Mayo celebration with Los Perros Santos and a weekend fit for royalty highlight the week of May 2-7.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the back half of the homestand:

Tuesday, May 2, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea/Pet Parents Night:

It's time to let your dogs cheer on our Dogs. We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a games every week! For the third season in a row, the RiverDogs and Twisted Tea invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game. On this particular dog day, we will host a costume contest, so make sure you come dressed to match your pup. Czabin the Bat Dog will return to retrieve our bats in the bottom half of innings. In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. We will also celebrate Lowcountry nurses on our annual Nurses Night. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, May 3, 7:05 p.m.: Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed/Waggin Wednesday: This week's Wicked Weed wildcard theme is Waggin' Wednesday! Yup, we are welcoming dogs to the ballpark for consecutive nights this week. After these two games, your pup will surely be a RiverDogs fanatic. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, May 4, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: There is a reason Thursday nights at The Joe provide one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long thanks to Budweiser. Also, make sure to take advantage of our BeatBox Batters Box drink special in a 24oz bat-shaped cup! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Finally, if you need to play a game that doesn't involve a ball, feel free to enjoy some cornhole at various locations around the ballpark. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, May 5, 7:05 p.m.: Perros Santos Night presented by Berkeley Electric Cooperative and MUSC Health/Cinco de Mayo/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union: We'll help celebrate Cinco de Mayo by suiting up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for the first time this season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Perros Santos nights are presented by Berkeley Electric Cooperative and MUSC Health. The Joe will have a fiesta-like vibe all night with Spanish PA announcers and food specials. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! This week's show will be set to a soundtrack of Latin hits. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Saturday, May 6, 6:05 p.m.: King Charlie Coronation/Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: On the same day that our friends across the pond are busy with their own ceremonies, we are crowning Charlie T. RiverDog as King of the Joe and other Lowcountry realms. This night will feature royal British cuisine, special jerseys depicting the royal uniform and a foam crown giveaway for the first 2,000 fans through the gates. The jerseys will be auctioned during the game. Cheerio! You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Show at The Joe thanks to Breeze Airways. Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Sunday, May 7, 5:05 p.m.: MUSC Health Family Sunday: Parking is free and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Several players will sign autographs near the front gate. Make sure to join the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. The RiverDogs will pay homage to Charleston's nickname as "The Holy City" by wearing special uniforms each Sunday. The team's vibrant blue jerseys read "Holy City" across the chest and are paired with the popular caps featuring an interlocking "HC" logo with a halo above the "H". Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all home games remain available. Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

