GreenJackets Host Defending Champions Charleston for Six-Game Series, Announce Homestand Promotions

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, begin their third homestand of the season from Tuesday, May 9th to Sunday, May 14th. The GreenJackets welcome the defending Carolina League champion Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) for six action-packed days of baseball, promotions, and fun! .

Tuesday, May 9th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (11:05am) | Media partners: NewsChannel 12/NBC26, Sunny 102.7

Education Day:

Afternoon baseball, anyone? It's Education Day presented by SRNS! The perfect field trip experience! Students get to enjoy an education fair on the main concourse as part of this special game and receive a one of a kind hot prospect poster on exit presented By SRNS

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

Wednesday, May 10th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (7:05pm) | Media partner: WGAC News Talk Augusta

Fan Favorite Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers.

Fans will receive a Comfort Keepers Bingo card upon entering the park and can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia during the game!

Warrior Wednesday, presented by Security Onion Solutions

Your GreenJackets will take the field in special military jerseys every Wednesday home game. These jerseys will be auctioned off online & in-person on Saturday, September 2nd benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon.

Military, Veterans and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office

Corona Bucket Special

Visit the 19th Hole located by the Main Entrance of SRP Park for a special 4-pack Corona Bucket Special every Wednesday!

Silver Jackets Program - Presented by Senior Resource Services and in partnership with Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers.

The Silver Jackets program is for our fans 60 years and older! This discounted program allows access to Wednesday games, a one-a-kind seat cushion and t-shirt. Become a member today by visiting: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Thursday, May 11th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (7:05) | Media partners: KICKS99 and HD98.3

Thirsty Thursday™ - Presented by Twin Peaks, The Hyatt Agency, PBR, Natural Light, KICKS99, HD98.3

Enjoy 16-ounce PBR and Natural Light for just 2$, with $2 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $4 16-ounce drafts from gates open until 8 pm, and $6 32-ounce drafts from 6-8 pm!

Friday, May 12th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (7:05pm) | Media partner: BOB FM

Braves BuzzFest

Every Friday is a Braves Buzzfest at SRP Park. The GreenJackets will wear their special red jerseys and navy hats to celebrate our affiliation with the Atlanta Braves.

Aiken Technical College Night and STEM T-Shirt Giveaway - Presented by Aiken Technical College

The GreenJackets are excited to welcome Aiken Technical College to SRP Park on Friday night. The first 1,000 fans will go home with a special STEM t-shirt giveaway!

Feature Friday: Bold Rock Cider, Jalapeño Popper Dog

Enjoy Bold Rock Cider at half-price on draft at the Keg Stand down the first base line from 6-8pm!

This week's featured food special is: the Jalapeño Popper Burger & Dog. Treat yourself to this unique special. The Burger and Dog featuring a Sahlen's hot dog, bacon, cream cheese, and grilled jalapeños.

Saturday, May 13th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (6:05) | Media partner: KICKS99

Cancer Awareness Night

The GreenJackets will be promoting cancer awareness throughout tonight's game. Tonight is dedicated to all those whose lives have been touched by cancer, from survivors and fighters to medical professionals.

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm featuring Jason White! Plus, $6 White Claws until first pitch!

Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Augusta University Health & Georgia Cancer Center!

After the game, we light up the North Augusta sky with a fireworks display!

Sunday, May 14th vs. Charleston RiverDogs (1:35 pm) | Media partner: Shout 94.7 FM

Mother's Day + Auggie's Reading Program Day, presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia and partnered with Kona ICE, California Dreaming, and Putt-Putt Fun Center

For students who completed Auggie's Reading Program, what better way to celebrate than to treat Mom to a ballgame?

Sahlen Family Sunday!

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (12:30-1pm)

Post-Game Kids can run the bases!

Junior Jackets

Jr. Jackets Kids Club, Presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners & the YMCA of Greater Augusta, is back for 2023 and better than ever. We welcome our Junior Jackets Kids Club Members to SRP Park for the second time this year, and every Sunday features special themes for our members 12 and under. Not a member? Click here!

Bark In The Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed.

This Sunday is a Bark in the Park afternoon at SRP Park! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver at https://atmilb.com/39flDK7 before coming to the ballpark! Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level.

Floyd & Green Diamond Dig - Presented By Floyd & Green

Fans attending this game can enter for the chance to compete in the Floyd & Green Diamond Dig! Four contestants will be selected and dig for the diamond. The winner will receive a $250 Gift Card to Floyd & Green, plus they will return on August 31st to dig for the GRAND Prize: Hearts on Fire Fulfillment Pendant. Must have a ticket to the game to participate.

