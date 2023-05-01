Fireflies Hosting Job Fair Wednesday May 10

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies will be hosting a job fair at Segra Park Wednesday, May 10 from 5:30 pm-7 pm. The team is looking to fill positions within the food and beverage department.

The Fireflies will be hiring the following food and beverage positions:

Cook

Cashier

Expeditor

Wrapper

Runner

Server

Food Cart Attendant

Those who can't attend the job fair can fill out the form online here.

The Columbia Fireflies are an Equal Opportunity Employer and are committed to equal treatment of all applicants and employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

Columbia returns home to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set from May 2-7 at Segra Park. The week will see the return of Human Cannonball night, presented by Columbia College May 4 and our annual Star Wars Night, presented by Blanchard Machinery with a Mandalorian Jersey Auction May 6. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

