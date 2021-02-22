Hogs Game Day: IceHogs and Monsters Begin Four-Game Mini Series Tonight at BMO Harris Bank Center

February 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), welcome the Cleveland Monsters tonight at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center for game three of their four-game homestand and their first contest of four consecutive meetings against the Monsters.

Join the Hogs@Home Gameday Experience on the IceHogs Mobile App

Enjoy the Hogs@Home on the IceHogs mobile app! Play the Meijer First Goal Frenzy for a chance to win a $25 gift card and check-in for a chance to grab dinner for two from Texas Roadhouse! The IceHogs Gameday Jersey Raffle is back too! Download the App and Play!

Snap the Skid

The IceHogs look to snap a season-opening five-game winless streak (0-4-1-0) tonight against the Monsters. The stretch is the longest season-opening skid in team history after an 0-3-0-1 start to the 2012-13 season. The IceHogs picked up a 5-4 win over Charlotte in Game 5 of the campaign on Oct. 21, 2012.

Regula Picks Up First Pro Goal

Defenseman Alec Regula earned his first professional goal in the IceHogs' most recent contest, a 3-1 loss to Grand Rapids on Thursday at the BMO.

Mini Playoff Series

The IceHogs and Monsters begin their four-game head-to-head series tonight and start a stretch of four consecutive meetings against each other. The Hogs and Monsters battle again tomorrow, Feb. 23 at BMO Harris Bank Center before both clubs head to Cleveland, OH to meet on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. CT and Sunday, Feb. 28 at Noon.

IceHogs vs. Monsters: A History

Last season, the IceHogs battled the Monsters four times, with Cleveland earning a 3-1-0 head-to-head record. The Hogs earned the win in their most recent meeting, 4-1, on Feb. 15, 2020 at BMO Harris Bank Center. Over the last five seasons, the IceHogs are 13-17-1-1 against the Monsters at 10-6-0-0 against them at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Cleveland Joins Central Division for 2020-21 Season

This season, the Cleveland Monsters return to the Central Division for the first time since the 2017-18 season. All-time, the IceHogs are 37-39-3-1 against the Monsters. The return to the Central is temporary as the Monsters are expected to return to the North Division at the conclusion of the campaign.

Tyler! Good to See You

Former IceHogs forward Tyler Sikura returns to the Stateline for the first time since signing with the Monsters this past offseason. The Aurora, Ontario, native spent each of the last three seasons with the IceHogs (2017-20) totaling 92 points (44 goals, 48 assists) in 187 games, led the team with 34 points last season, and was named the 12th team captain in team history on Nov. 29, 2019.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

The Rockford IceHogs continue their four-game series against the Cleveland Monsters tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center! Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Want to upgrade to a Full Season or 20-Game plan? Contact us at (815) 968-5222 or email us at ticketservices@icehogs.com!

2020-21 Regular-Season Record:

Rockford: 0-4-1-0, 1 point (6th, Central Division)

Cleveland: 0-2-1-0, 1 point (5th, Central Division)

2019-20 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Cleveland: 24-31-5-2, 55 points (8th, North Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Feb. 22 Monsters at IceHogs 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 23 Monsters at IceHogs 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 27 IceHogs at Monsters 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 IceHogs at Monsters 12:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Monsters, All-Time

37-39-3-1

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Cleveland: Mike Eaves (2nd season with Monsters)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Cleveland: Columbus Blue Jackets

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.