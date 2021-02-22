Geekie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that center Morgan Geekie has been selected as the CCM/American Hockey League's Player of the Week - just four days after being loaned to the team by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

Geekie produced four goals and one assist in a pair of wins against Iowa that extended the Wolves' start to a franchise-record 7-0-0-0. The 22-year-old Strathclair, Manitoba, native scored on all four shots he attempted.

In his debut Saturday night at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates, Geekie scored 19 seconds into the game - the team's fastest opening goal since Jan. 29, 2014. He added another goal and an assist in the Wolves' 10-2 win.

On Sunday afternoon, Geekie scored a pair of first-period goals to spark Chicago's 4-1 victory. He becomes the Wolves' first AHL Player of the Week honoree since forward Teemu Pulkkinen in the final week of the 2017-18 regular season and will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.

"There's a lot of skill on this team and it's a great, great place to play," Geekie said. "I'm glad I can come in and make an impact."

Geekie, a third-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, played nine games for Carolina this season before joining the Wolves. He owns 3 goals and 1 assist in 11 NHL regular-season appearances and 45 goals and 48 assists in 130 AHL games.

The Wolves return to the ice at 6 p.m. Friday with a trip to Grand Rapids. Chicago then hosts the Griffins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Wolves Training Facility.

