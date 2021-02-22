Eagles Recall Lewis, Henry from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

February 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forwards Ty Lewis and Nick Henry from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Lewis has appeared in three games this season with the Eagles while Henry has skated in two AHL contests with Colorado.

In addition to his time with the Eagles, Lewis has notched five assists in two games with Utah. Meanwhile, Henry has generated four goals and one assist in two contests with the Grizzlies, including his first professional hat trick.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday, February 24th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.