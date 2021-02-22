Florida Panthers Recall Riley Stillman, Reassign Scott Wilson to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, General Manager Bill Zito announced today. Additionally, the Panthers have reassigned forward Scott Wilson from the taxi squad to the Crunch.

Stillman, 22, played one game for Florida in 2020-21, making his season debut on Jan. 19 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, has appeared in five games with Syracuse, registering three assists.

Originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (114th overall) at the 2016 NHL Draft, Stillman has appeared in 36 career NHL games, all with Florida from 2018 to 2021, recording five assists.

Wilson, 28, played in six games with the Buffalo Sabres last season recording one goal and one assist. He also skated in 37 games with the Rochester Americans tallying 11 goals and 11 assists. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound forward has appeared in 193 career NHL games with Buffalo, Detroit and Pittsburgh earning 51 points (20g, 31a) and 144 career AHL games with Rochester and Wilkes-Barre tallying 106 points (55g, 51a).

Wilson was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round, 209th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

