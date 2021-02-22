American Hockey League Announces Suspension
February 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Kyle Olson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Hershey on Feb. 20.
Olson will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game Wednesday (Feb. 24) vs. Hershey.
