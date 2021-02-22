American Hockey League Announces Suspension

February 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Kyle Olson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Hershey on Feb. 20.

Olson will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game Wednesday (Feb. 24) vs. Hershey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.