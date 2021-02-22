Amerks, T-Mobile Renew Partnership for 'Fueling the Frontlines 2.0' Community Outreach Initiative

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and T-Mobile are renewing their partnership for a second community-wide campaign to distribute donated food and other supplies to local healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Fueling the Frontlines 2.0 presented by T-Mobile" initiative begins tonight and will run through the month of June as members of the Amerks front office and Amerks Alumni Association will be joined by other local hockey celebrities to deliver meals to various first responder agencies, hospitals and healthcare organizations throughout the Rochester-area. Amerks Hall of Famer Jody Gage will kick-off the program with the first of 15 visits tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Victor Volunteer Department, located at 34 Maple Avenue.

"Our previous go-around with this program proved to be very successful and extremely rewarding," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "We're very much looking forward to the opportunity to continue Fueling the Frontlines in partnership with T-Mobile and, most importantly, recognizing the efforts of all of our healthcare workers and first responders working tirelessly across our community."

The Amerks Alumni Association, led by Amerks Hall of Fame Steve Langdon, will support the initiative by providing funding and other resources to purchase the meals that will be donated over the next several weeks.

"On behalf of the entire Amerks Alumni Association, we're profoundly honored and humbled to be able to support our local healthcare workers and first responders," said Langdon. "They are the true heroes who remain courageous in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and we're beyond grateful for all they have done and will continue to do."

All visits will be carefully coordinated with personnel from each of the participating organizations with a keen focus on maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

As part of the partnership, the Amerks and T-Mobile will also host a joint Food Drive to benefit the Veterans Outreach Center. More details about date, time and location will be revealed in the coming weeks. Anyone that donates will be automatically be entered to win various Amerks and T-Mobile based prizes.

For more information on the "Fueling the Frontlines 2.0" program powered by T-Mobile and a full schedule of visits, please visit www.amerks.com.

