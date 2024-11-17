Hitmen Go 4-1-1 On Six-Game U.s. Road Trip

November 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Wenatchee, WA - The Calgary Hitmen are coming home from their six-game U.S. Division road trip with nine of a possible 12 points after a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory in Wenatchee against the Wild.

Maxim Muranov tallied the Saturday night game winner on the rush, scoring 3:47 into extra time, after Hitmen goaltender Kason Kobelka slammed the door on a Wild chance just seconds before. For Muranov, it was his second goal of the game after he pulled Calgary even with 10:24 remaining.

Carter Yakemchuk on a first period breakaway, and Oliver Tulk early in the third period, also scored for the Hitmen who built leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before overcoming the 3-2 third period deficit.

Ben Kindel chipped in a pair of assists as did goaltender Kobelka who made 21 saves to pick up his second win in as many starts in the Western Hockey League.

Calgary has now won three games in a row to close their U.S. swing with a record of 4-1-1. They sit with a record of 10-7-3-1 on the season and are tied with Medicine Hat for second place in the Central Division.

Calgary heads back to Canada and will enjoy a full five-day break before returning to home ice. The team on Friday, Nov. 22 when they welcome the Victoria Royals to Scotiabank Saddledome. Game time is 7:00 p.m.. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/tickets.

