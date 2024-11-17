Calgary Hitmen Acquire Defenceman Kalem Parker from Warriors

November 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have acquired Minnesota Wild prospect Kalem Parker from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for the rights to 2009 prospect Nathan Gardiner, a second-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and a third and seventh round pick in 2026.

Parker, a product of Clavet, SK, is in his fifth Western Hockey League season and was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The overage defenceman was a critical piece in Moose Jaw's Memorial Cup run last season, after winning the WHL Championship with the team in May. Parker was traded to the club earlier last season from the Victoria Royals to help bolster Moose Jaw's back end.

"Kalem possesses a two-way game and brings veteran and championship experience" said General Manager Garry Davidson. "He will be a very valuable addition to the right side of our defense group."

The defenceman is coming off a career high season of 42 points (6g, 26a) in 63 games and sits with 12 points (3g, 9a) in 19 games in the current season. Over the course of five seasons in the Western Hockey League, Parker brings a veteran presence with 20 playoff games under his belt, in addition to 239 career regular season games.

KALEM PARKER - DEFENCE

HOMETOWN: Clavet, SK

DOB: October 12, 2004

HEIGHT: 6'0

WEIGHT: 188 lbs

SHOOTS: Right

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM

2024-25 Moose Jaw Warriors WHL 19 3 9 12 18

2023-24 Moose Jaw Warriors WHL 63 6 36 42 38

2022-23 Victoria Royals WHL 68 6 32 38 64

Calgary returns to play on Friday, Nov. 22 when they welcome the Victoria Royals to Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7:00 p.m. start.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.