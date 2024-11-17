Giants Fall in OT to Winterhawks

November 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants' Colton Roberts

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants' Colton Roberts(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - Ryder Thompson scored the overtime winner for the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday night as the Vancouver Giants dropped a 6-5 decision inside the Langley Events Centre.

The Giants' record now sits at 9-6-4 this season, while the Winterhawks improve to 10-8-2.

Cameron Schmidt scored a pair of goals for Vancouver - his eighth multi-goal game of the season - while Tyler Thorpe, Ty Halaburda and Colton Roberts also scored for the G-Men, who have now lost four straight games that needed extra time.

Six different Winterhawks scored: Kyle Chyzowski, Tyson Yaremko, Diego Buttazzoni, Josh Zakreski, Kyle McDonough and Thompson, who ended the game with 1:01 left in the 3-on-3 overtime.

The Winterhawks opened the scoring on a power play four minutes into the contest when Chyzowski sniped one high from the left circle.

Vancouver responded not long after with two goals in 26 seconds. First it was Schmidt putting home the loose puck after Jaden Lipinski was robbed for his 21st of the season.

That was followed up by Thorpe's eighth of the season thanks to a good pass from the right wall from Jakob Oreskovic.

Just 25 seconds into the second period, the Giants scored the prettiest goal of the night when Lipinski and Halaburda connected for a tap-in goal, making it 3-1.

Portland got back to within one on another power play when Yaremko got a pass from the goal line from Chyzowski and chipped it past Hutchison's blocker to cut Vancouver's lead to 3-2.

Then Vancouver responded with a pair of power play goals of their own.

At the 6:02 mark of the second, Schmidt scored his second of the night and 22nd of the season from the right face-off dot to make IT 4-2.

Several minutes later, Roberts' point shot beat goaltender Marek Schlenker cleanly to give the G-Men a 5-2 advantage.

Before the second period came to a close, the Giants three-goal lead evaporated, after the Winterhawks scored three times in a span of 2:32.

Buttazzoni, Zakreski and McDonough all scored one after the other to stun the crowd and tie the game 5-5 after 40 minutes.

Neither team could score in the third period, which included some big stops from Hutchison on a pair of Winterhawks power plays.

The overtime saw non-stop action with each goaltender coming up big a couple times, before Thompson took a pass from Yaremko on a 2-on-1 and ended it with a shot to the top corner from the left circle.

STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 5/12/7/3 = 27 | POR - 9/10/11/1 = 31

PP: VAN- 2/4 | POR - 2/6

Face-Offs: VAN - 38 | POR - 25 3 STARS

1st: POR - Diego Buttazzoni- 1G, 2A, 5 SOG

2nd: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 2G, 1A, 4 SOG

3rd: POR - Kyle Chyzowski - 1G, 2A, 4 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : LOSS - Matthew Hutchison (25 saves on 31 shots)

Portland: WIN - Marek Schlenker (22 saves / 27 shots) UP NEXT Date Opponent Time Location Friday, November 22 Kelowna Rockets 7:05 PM PT Prospera Place Saturday, November 23 Spokane Chiefs 7:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre Sunday, November 24 Prince George Cougars 4:00 PM PT Langley Events Centre

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.